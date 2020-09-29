Donald Trump Is Suffering From ‘Pretty Evident Mental Decline,’ Republican Pundit Says

CNN’s Republican commentator S.E. Cupp suggested on Tuesday that Donald Trump is suffering from “pretty evident mental decline,” Mediaite reported.

The comment comes after network correspondent Brianna Keilar criticized Rudy Giuliani and Dr. Ronny Jackson, who recently accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of having dementia and being on drugs, respectively.

“It’s really irresponsible, it’s gross, it’s also pretty rich considering, you know, Trump’s, I think, pretty evident mental decline,” Cupp said. “He has trouble finishing sentences, he has trouble not veering off on tangents, late-night Twitter rants. It’s just a rich line of attack.”

According to Cupp, the attacks on Biden coming from Trump and his allies are a “carbon copy” of what the president did to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. The host claimed that these 2016 attacks were a “lethal combination of conspiracy theories” around the former secretary of state’s health.

The political commentator also offered her thoughts on how Biden should approach the onslaught of attacks.

“Biden needs to take those conspiracy theories and these smears seriously and combat them with transparency, openness, and an availability to the media that we, I think, frankly haven’t seen enough.”

Psychologist John Gartner previously pointed to Trump’s purported cognitive deterioration and argued that he is showing signs of dementia, HuffPost reported. Notably, the doctor noted the significant difference in Trump’s past and current speech, with the latter punctuated by excessive use of “filler words” and an “impoverished vocabulary.” Gartner, who used to teach at the Johns Hopkins Medical School’s department of psychiatry, also spoke about Trump’s “tangential thinking,” which is when he drifts from one idea to another in the middle of a sentence.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The speculation around Biden and Trump’s psychological fitness comes ahead of Tuesday night’s first presidential debate. As reported by CNBC, Biden, in particular, has a chance to either prove that Trump’s criticism of his cognitive fitness are false or provide evidence to support them. Michael Steele, the former head of the Republican National Committee, speculated that the president’s constant attacks on Biden’s health might backfire by lowering expectations for the former vice president.

Nevertheless, per The Inquisitr, a study set to be published in the Journal on Active Aging next month concluded that both Trump and Biden are healthy and likely to maintain their psychological and physical functioning for years to come. The team came to their conclusions using publicly available data on each candidate’s health. Notably, the research predicted that Biden would outlive Trump, but said both were “super agers” that come from families with a high level of longevity.