WWE News: Mystery Wrestler Teases Return At ‘NXT TakeOver: 31’ In New Vignette

On Wednesday night’s episode of NXT, a vignette aired for an unidentified wrestler, who hinted in their promo that they will be returning to the black-and-gold brand at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: 31 pay-per-view.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the individual was identified in the video description as an “unknown insurgent” who has “declared they’re coming back” to NXT. Not too many clues were provided in the clip, except for the numbers “10.04.20” flashing on the screen toward the end — a reference to the fact TakeOver: 31 will be airing on Sunday, October 4.

“I’m not sure what happened,” the person in the video said in an altered voice. “I helped create something out of my own blood, years and years of dedication… to be taken over by paper champions. These NXT championships have been in isolation for far too long, now I’ve come back.”

The vignette continued with the mystery wrestler breaking a glass case and grabbing a title belt before uttering the words “the TakeOver is mine.”

As reported by The Sun, the clip led to speculation from fans on social media who had their own ideas of who the “unknown insurgent” might be. As the person hinted at reclaiming a title they once held on the black-and-gold brand, long-absent main roster superstars Robert Roode and Ember Moon were among the more popular guesses.

Pro Wrestling Sheet editor Ryan Satin was among those who guessed the former, tweeting that Roode was NXT Champion at the time the belt was redesigned. He pointed to one particular clue in the clip to back up his speculation — the presence of two belts inside the glass case.

In addition, another Twitter user took to the platform early Thursday morning, sharing a photo of the NXT poster shown in the vignette and explaining why most of the wrestlers who were featured aren’t plausible candidates for the mystery role.

As the user pointed out, Roode and Moon are the only people on the poster who are not currently busy on the main roster, holding a title or contending for one, working for other companies, or unsigned following their release from WWE. Roode has missed the last several months of action as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions, while Moon has been sidelined since late last year due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Aside from the aforementioned names, Bo Dallas — who held the NXT Championship before embarking on a main roster run as a mostly lower-card wrestler — was also mentioned as a possibility by several Twitter users, including the official account of the Gorilla Position podcast.