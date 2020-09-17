Joe Biden Compares Donald Trump To Fidel Castro: ‘He Embraces Dictators’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday compared Donald Trump to former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, NBC News reported.

“He embraces dictators, he is more like, he’s more like Castro than he is like Churchill,” Biden said. “He keeps talking about – he has no, no affinity whatsoever with what average Americans are worried about and what they’re concerned about.”

As reported by Fox News, Biden made the same comparison earlier in the day.

“Trump has more in common with Castro than with Churchill. Look who he admires. He admires Putin, he admires Xi, he admires everyone who behaves in an authoritarian way.”

According to Biden, he is the “exact opposite” of Trump has has “faith in the democratic system.”

As noted by the publication, Biden’s comment was made to many Spanish-speaking Florida residents who arrived in the state after fleeing from communist regimes, including Castro’s Cuba. Biden is currently attempting to gain support from Hispanic voters ahead of the election and in the wake of a recent NBC/Marist poll that showed Trump narrowly ahead of him with the demographic.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton gained 66 percent of the Latino demographic while Trump gained the support of just 28 percent, NBC News reported. According to the publication, Biden is struggling to gain the same degree of support.

According to Biden, his appearance is a play to gain inroads with the Spanish-speaking community.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote.”

In a piece for CNS News, Craig Bannister noted that Barack Obama attended a baseball game with Fidel Castro’s brother, Raul, who at the time served as Cuban President amid Republican calls that he return to Washington following the Brussels terrorist attacks. Notably, Obama did “the wave” with the leader — who now serves as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba — as the pair watched the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cuban national team.

Trump has faced frequent criticism for his apparent affinity for dictators like Kim, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud. Per The Inquisitr, MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley previously claimed that Trump wants to be a dictator and said that the president believes he can run the United States in the same way as he ran his private businesses. The analyst noted that private sector businesses could be lead in a unilateral manner akin to dictators — but the public sector cannot.