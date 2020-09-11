Tayshia Adams Returns To Instagram After Rumored ‘The Bachelorette’ Filming: ‘It’s Been A Minute!’

Tayshia Adams is back on social media after quietly slipping away for a while to film The Bachelorette. Spoilers have detailed that she took over after Clare Crawley quickly found love, but Tayshia and the network are apparently still playing coy about all of this.

On Thursday, Tayshia uploaded a few quick updates via her Instagram stories. The first one was a still photo of Tayshia and she added text acknowledging she had been off of the site for a while.

“Hiiiiiii, it’s been a minute!” she wrote, adding a smiling emoji at the end.

The other short video clips that she shared showed her having a meal near the ocean with a good friend of hers. Based on the tag she added, she was at Nobu in her hometown of Newport Beach, California. She had wine, oysters, and a gorgeous view, and it seemed likely she had a lot of catching up to do with her bestie.

The Bachelorette spoilers have indicated that Clare quit filming a little less than two weeks after she started this past summer. Tayshia was brought in and had the chance to find her Mr. Right too.

Spoiler king Reality Steve recently detailed that Tayshia was slated to wrap up filming of her portion of the season around September 1. The fact that she is just now returning to social media does seem like a good sign that she may have found love despite the unusual structure of her journey.

Clare returned to Instagram about a week ago, right as production reportedly wrapped up. It was believed that she had remained at the La Quinta Resort while Tayshia took the lead to try to keep leaks to a minimum.

In a traditional season, the lead and his or her final rose recipient spend some time together after the final rose ceremony. They get to enjoy a few romantic days without cameras taping their every move, and they typically return to social media a few days after the rest of the cast.

Tayshia’s delay in posting on Instagram in comparison to her counterpart’s return would seem to signal she may have had that same opportunity to have a few days with her new beau, assuming there is one. She seemed happy in what little she did post on Thursday, but naturally, she’s not giving anything juicy away.

So far, no spoilers regarding how her The Bachelorette journey ended have emerged. However, Reality Steve has been working on getting the scoop and some specifics will likely emerge before the October premiere.