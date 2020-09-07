Jake Tapper Accused Of ‘Meddling’ In Congressional Races

Jake Tapper came under fire on Sunday night after the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised concerns about the CNN anchor getting involved in ongoing congressional races, according to Matthew Boyle of Breitbart News.

Breitbart first raised the issue of Tapper trying to steer races when it came to the Pennsylvania 17th district. The publication said he had tried to convince GOP rising star Sean Parnell to run in another district.

He reportedly contacted Parnell, who spoke at last month’s Republican National Convention, through text messages and DM’s on Twitter.

Tapper is said to have reached out because if Parnell didn’t run in the Pennsylvania 17th, Democrat Connor Lamb wouldn’t be in such a contested battle. The Republican eventually rebuked Tapper’s advice and Lamb is in at least some danger of losing in November.

Boyle pointed out that Lamb’s district is one of 30 that has Democrats currently representing it in congress. They are also areas that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Both political parties see them ass bellwether areas because of the split-party allegiances in recent elections.

The NRCC claimed Tapper had gotten involved in several of those other races. It took issue because as an anchor on CNN, he’s expected to be an impartial observer of how the elections play out, rather than one trying to influence them.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

After the NRCC asked on Twitter here, just how many more districts Tapper was “meddling” in, the newsman received some apparent support from an unlikely source.

Ambassador Richard Grennell sent out a series of tweets starting here, where he explained that he had talked to Tapper and asked him flat out whether or not he tried to convince the former Army captain to run in another part of Pennsylvania.

Grennell said he was at a campaign rally for the candidate at the center of the controversy and said he would look into getting the truth. The ambassador posted several different times that he asked Tapper, in a number of different ways, whether the reporter had been involved in changing who was running where.

Grenell said that every time he posed the question, he was told no.

For their part, the campaign Tapper is said to have contacted hasn’t commented on whether or not there were any conversations between the two.

Boyle said that even after the denials were posted by Grenell, there were several high-level conservative voices who weren’t sure they believed the broadcaster didn’t involve himself in any of the elections.