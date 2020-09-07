Jason Heyward’s Status For Monday Is Reportedly In Question After Going To The Hospital On Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left Sunday’s game in the 5th inning and at the time, there was a question as to why he had been lifted. Cole Little of CubsHQ reported he departed the contest because he was feeling “under the weather.”

While he might have originally just been feeling a little sick, Heyward’s condition reportedly got worse not long after he was taken out of the game.

Jordan Bastion of MLB.com wrote on Twitter, here that the outfielder needed to be taken to the hospital. Heyward was apparently experiencing light-headedness and shortness of breath and had to undergo testing.

The issue, as several analysts said after the news broke, was that his problems could have been related to coronavirus infection. Test results were said to be coming on Monday, though the Cubs have yet to announce his status at this point.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Little said the reaction to Heyward’s illness had several of his teammates worried about him. Manager David Ross told the media after the game, one which his squad lost, 7-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, he was definitely concerned about his player.

He said Heyward is usually someone who doesn’t make anyone worry about him. He added that when the player started having trouble catching his breath and said he was feeling dizzy, they didn’t want to take any chances.

One of Heyward’s teammates, Jason Kipnis talked about what his absence could mean if he had to miss quite a bit of time, according to Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation.

“He’s a big loss. Not only with how well he’s playing, but a leader in the dugout, too. So we’re all concerned. You’ve got guys who fluctuate a little bit, and you’ll have that on any team, where they’re in better moods when they hit better or something like that. But I think he’s kind of the steady rock always.”

Kipnis went on to say that Heyward is someone who just shows up to work every day and does what he needs to do. He’s also someone who is looked at as a leader by the other guys in the clubhouse.

Those guys are still waiting to find out whether or not he’ll be back and ready to play in their series finale against the Cardinals on Monday night. Some analysts around the league believe the symptoms are close enough to COVID-19 that he might need to sit out a few games as a precaution. Others believe if he tests negative in the hospital, he could be allowed to return when he’s better.