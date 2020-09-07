Donald Trump Used Racist Insults For Foreign Leaders, Had ‘Low Opinions of All Black Folks,’ Book Claims

Donald Trump used racist insults for Black foreign leaders and had “low opinions of all black folks,” the president’s former lawyer is claiming.

Michael Cohen, who once served as the personal lawyer and “fixer” for Trump, has published a tell-all book called Disloyal: A Memoir in which he has unleashed a series of bombshell allegations against his former boss. As the New York Times reported, that includes a claim that Trump used racist language.

“As a rule, Trump expressed low opinions of all Black folks, from music to culture and politics,” the New York Times quoted Cohen as writing in the memoir.

Cohen’s book noted that he used a homophobic slur to refer to Kwame Jackson, an African American contestant on his reality television show The Apprentice. He also claimed that Trump had a “deep disgust with Black leaders in addition to celebrities and sports figures,” the New York Times noted.

Cohen also quoted him as referring to countries run by Black leaders as “sh*tholes,” which appeared to corroborate a report from early 2018 that he said during a cabinet meeting on immigration that he did not understand why the United States would take in immigrants from what he called “sh*thole countries” like Haiti and those in Africa.

There have also been reports claiming that he used racially insensitive language and impressions when referring to foreigners. As The Inquisitr reported, he was accused of using “racist” impressions of Japanese and Korean people during a high-priced fundraiser last summer.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As the New York Post reported, Trump mocked American allies during the event in the Hamptons, including using an exaggerated tone that mimicked the accents of Asian nations. The report added that he had used a similar impression months prior to the fundraiser during a conference of the nation’s governors.

Critics have long accused Trump of racism, including his pushing the “birther” conspiracy theory that claimed President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Critics said this movement, which was not backed by evidence, was a racially based attack against America’s first Black president.

Trump’s campaign has categorically denied the claims in Cohen’s book, noting that he had admitting to lying in the past.

“Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer who lied to Congress,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”