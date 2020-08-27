NBA Rumors: Warriors Reportedly ‘Aren’t High’ On James Wiseman As Possible No. 2 Pick In 2020 Draft

Amid expectations that the Golden State Warriors might address their weakness in the middle by drafting former Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman at No. 2 overall, recent rumors suggest that the organization isn’t too keen on picking him so high.

As quoted by NBC Sports Bay Area, on Wednesday, Wes Goldberg recently said on the Locked on Warriors podcast that based on feedback from people he’s talked to, team officials “aren’t high” on Wiseman. He added that the organization doesn’t appear that sold on the big men available in the 2020 draft class as they are on the guards and wingmen, also noting that this might remain the case even if Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards is selected at No. 1.

“I don’t know why every mock draft has Wiseman going (to Golden State). If you’re a national guy — and you’re putting one of these mocks together — you’re just looking at team needs, and the Warriors have their point guard, they have their shooting guard, they have their small forward, they have their power forward… obviously, it’s easy enough to put Wiseman in there… I’m just telling you that’s not what’s gonna happen.”

As further noted by the outlet, there are a few draft experts who expect the Warriors to use their second overall choice on a backcourt player such as Edwards or Illawarra Hawks standout LaMelo Ball. However, San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau predicted in May that the organization might go with a completely different big man if they get to pick in the top five. At that time, he noted that USC star Onyeka Okongwu has a game that’s “well-suited” to the Warriors’ style of play and could easily play multiple positions, unlike the 7-foot-1-inch Wiseman.

As shown on his Sports Reference page, Wiseman put up big numbers during his brief college basketball career, which lasted just three games in the 2019-20 season. In just 23 minutes per game, the 19-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 76.9 percent from the field and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Though it appears that the Warriors will have several options to choose from when they get to make their pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, there is also talk that the team might decide to package the selection in a trade for a proven star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was recently suggested that Golden State could theoretically offer this year’s No. 2 choice and other assets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for All-Star center Joel Embiid.