Melania Trump Was Reportedly Recorded Disparaging The President And His Adult Children

Melania Trump reportedly made disparaging remarks about her husband, the President of the United States, and his adult children. HuffPost and New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali reported in his personal newsletter that the First Lady made the comments to former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff who was recording the remarks, unbeknownst to Mrs. Trump.

Wolkoff plans on sharing Melania’s comments about her family in the forthcoming book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady.” The book is due out on September 1 and is being published by Simon & Schuster.

It’s unclear what exactly the author is alleging what Melania said about the president and his adult children but two sources familiar with the contents confirmed to Ali that she reveals the details. Those details are said to include harsh comments about Ivanka, the family’s eldest daughter, and White House senior advisor.

The reporter said that it’s also unclear if the author revealed in her tome whether or not that she was taping her conversations, but sources told Ali the passages are based on audiotapes.

If the report is true, it’s just the latest incident of a member of the Trump family using audio recordings to disparage the president. Earlier this summer, his niece Mary released her own profile of the man and used recordings for some of her work. Mary did not divulge audiotapes existed until she shared them with the Washington Post once the paper questioned some of what she alleged.

Last week, recordings of remarks about the POTUS from his sister Maryanne Trump Barry were also released by his niece. In those records, his sister could be heard saying that he had no principles and couldn’t be trusted.

Wolkoff was friends with Melania for over a decade before she became the First Lady. The author was the director of special events at Vogue as well as the producer of the Met Gala, the legendary fashion event held every year to benefit New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute which is organized by Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour. She held that role for nine years.

The two long-time friends had a falling out when a series of stories about the Inauguration Committee revealed its lavish spending. The writer claims she was made a scapegoat after the controversy – and subsequent federal investigation – was made public and the pair never spoke after the dust settled.

This new report is said to underline stories of friction among the Trumps following incidents including viral videos where POTUS can be seen trying to hold his wife’s hand, only to be rebuffed.