‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Sharon Makes A Shocking Choice

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 14 reveals that Traci solves an Abbott family mystery while Mariah is stunned about Tessa’s choice to forgo a significant career step. Devon and Amanda bond over their shared experiences, and Nikki attempts to keep the peace among tthe Newmans.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up at the Ranch to find out what was going on with Newman Enterprises. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) explained that Victor (Eric Braeden) kept a secret about Adam (Mark Grossman) killing A.J. in Kansas at age 11, and she also revealed that Adam had tried to frame Victor for the whole thing. That’s how Victoria (Amelia Heinle) managed to get herself back in as CEO. Nick wasn’t thrilled about the situation. Then Victor threw in his two cents and told everyone that he expected them to support Adam while he comes to terms with what he’s blocked out about the past. Nikki also received a call from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to keep Connor (Judah Mackey) for a little while.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Adam started to explain that his entire life had been a life, and he begged Sharon for help since she’s the one who knows him the best. Sharon declined to deal with another power struggle among the Newmans, and that’s when Adam told her he killed somebody. Sharon still felt unsure, but he pushed. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and he tried to kick Adam out. When Sharon stepped out to take a call, Nick revealed Sharon’s cancer battle with his brother, and Adam was stunned. Nick warned him to leave, and when Sharon returned, she worried about Adam needing support, but Nick urged her to focus on her recovery.

Back at the Penthouse, Chelsea begged Adam to leave things alone, but he wasn’t willing to do that. Eventually, he received a text from Sharon, and she offered to help him.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) enjoyed some time together at Crimson Lights. However, Mariah was stunned to learn that Tessa had turned down a huge gig to stay in Genoa City. Tessa told her girlfriend she did it so that she could be there and be supportive of the whole family. When Mariah tried to say to her not to give up her career aspirations for her, Tessa countered that she loved being part of a family and that there will be more opportunities in the future.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) updated Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on Dina’s (Marla Adams) health. He also mentioned “Bixley,” and Ashley worried it might be a long lost sibling. However, Traci (Beth Maitland) came in, and she realized that “Bixley” was really “Bixby” — the name of the camera Dina used to film their childhood. It seemed that Dina might want to see old home movies of the family.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) teased each other about who had to clean up at the clinic. Meanwhile, at Society, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) bonded over their shared past as foster children. Amanda said she thought Neil (Kristoff St. John) would have been proud of Devon.