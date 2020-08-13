Joe Biden Ahead Of Donald Trump By 36 Points In New Massachusetts Poll

A Thursday poll from MassINC Polling/WBUR showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 36 points in Massachusetts, Breitbart reported. In particular, the survey showed that 63 percent of individuals polled supported Biden, and 27 percent backed Trump. As noted by the publication, the Democrat is performing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 when she won Massachusetts by 27 points — 9 percentage points lower than the former vice president’s current standing in the state.

In terms of favorability, just 27 percent said they viewed Trump favorably, and 63 percent said they saw him unfavorably. As for Biden, 58 percent of respondents viewed him favorably, while 30 percent perceived him negatively.

Per RealClearPolitics, Biden holds a significant edge over Trump in Massachusetts in recent surveys from Emerson and UMass Lowell — 67-33 and 58-30, respectively.

Biden’s lead over Trump is also significantly higher than Clinton’s 2016 results in California. According to Breitbart, these successes reflect a nationwide trend.

“While deep blue states in which Hillary Clinton won in 2016 are even more opposed to President Trump in 2020 than they were in 2016, battleground states in which Joe Biden enjoyed comfortable leads earlier in the summer are now tightening considerably. The electoral college implications of this trend are significant.”

The publication claims that the real estate mogul could win reelection via an electoral college victory if he continues to gain ground in the battleground regions where the race has reportedly been tightening. Such a victory would mirror his win against the 72-year-old politician in 2016.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Elsewhere, in a Fox News poll released on Thursday, The Hill reported that Biden leads Trump by 7 percent nationally. As the publication highlighted, the Democrat has done well in recent nationwide and state surveys, which the real estate mogul has discounted.

“Biden has seen an advantage in recent national and state polls, including leading ahead of Trump in swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Trump and his campaign have discounted the polls, specifically calling Fox News polls “‘fake.'”

According to Fox News, the results of the report mirror the iteration from July. However, Biden’s lead is a decline from June, when he was ahead of the real estate mogul by 12 percent. Notably, the Democrat has edged out Trump by a degree outside the margin of error in 16 of the network’s surveys since March.

As The Inquisitr reported, a Wednesday survey from CNBC and Change Research put Biden ahead of the U.S. leader in five battleground regions — Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona. In the report, the president leads the 77-year-old politician in just one region — North Carolina.