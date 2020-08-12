‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Mike Says He’s Ready To Go, But Sonny Resistant To Saying Goodbye

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Wednesday suggest that there are heartbreaking scenes involving Sonny Corinthos and Mike Corbin ahead. Mike’s health has been declining rapidly and Sonny has been struggling a great deal with the situation. The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shared via Twitter suggests that this is about to get even more difficult.

Recently, Mike declined to the point where he was refusing to eat. Elizabeth Webber did her best to guide Sonny to a place of acceptance that his father was nearly the point of passing away. Unfortunately, she hasn’t had much success. She pleaded with Jason Morgan to intervene, and Carly Corinthos has done her best to guide her husband as well.

Despite all of that, he has resisted. He said he wished he knew with absolute certainty what his father wanted.

Unfortunately, Mike’s Alzheimer’s had progressed to a point where he couldn’t provide any significant clarity. Sonny almost had his father undergo a procedure to get a feeding tube inserted, but he got a reality check and held off.

Now, General Hospital spoilers from the preview clip suggest that the father-and-son will face a moment of heartbreak during Wednesday’s episode.

Mike will look at his son and tell him he’s ready to go home. This could mean he is telling Sonny that he’s ready to let go and pass away.

However, it could also mean that he continues to remain disoriented about his situation and is asking his son to go back to the Corinthos estate.

As General Hospital viewers know, he hasn’t lived there for quite some time now. Before being hospitalized, he had been at the Turning Woods care facility because living with his son’s family simply wasn’t safe any longer.

No matter what this upcoming statement means, General Hospital teasers suggest that Sonny will struggle over what he hears. As he has often done in the past, the mobster will seemingly seek out some support and advice. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will look for Felix DuBois to get some help.

General Hospital viewers love actor Max Gail as Mike and are hesitant to see the character pass away. However, the storyline has slowly progressed to a place where it seems that development cannot be avoided for much longer.

Mike and Sonny have repaired what had been a very broken relationship. No matter how soon this death happens, it’s going to be brutal for everybody involved.

What exactly is Mike saying during this conversation with Sonny? General Hospital teasers indicate that emotions will be running high as this plays out and fans are bracing themselves for heartbreak.