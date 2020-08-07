WWE Rumors: Possible Reason Why The Fiend Attacked Alexa Bliss On ‘SmackDown’ Revealed In New Report

On last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt appeared in the ring as his alter-ego, The Fiend, attacked Alexa Bliss with his Mandible Claw finisher to wrap up the show. This led to speculation that Bliss could be repackaged as the mysterious Sister Abigail in Wyatt’s character arc, but as a new report suggests, the reason behind the segment has something to do with the former world champion’s feud against reigning Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

According to a report from Sportskeeda, the publication’s Tom Colohue noted on the latest episode of his Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that he’s heard “way too much” about Bliss not being the woman WWE may have in mind to play Sister Abigail. He explained that the company booked her to be attacked by The Fiend because he wants to get the attention of “The Monster Among Men” before their next match takes place.

“He is attacking someone that Braun Strowman cares a lot about because there are not many people that Braun Strowman has been established as caring about. He is not someone who has many friends openly as it were. For me, it has certainly made the feud a lot more interesting because this has been going on since right after WrestleMania. It needed a shot in the arm”

Strowman hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since last month’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where he lost a non-title “Swamp Fight” against Wyatt. As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Bliss made an appearance during the cinematic match, wearing a black veil as she asked the Universal Champion to follow her home, given that she knows he wants to be with her.

While this proved to be a distraction for Strowman, the fight continued to the point where he appeared to be close to victory. However, Wyatt would win the match by applying the Mandible Claw, with his Fiend character emerging from the water as Extreme Rules went off the air.

Although many questions remain unanswered about the ongoing feud, Wyatt is scheduled to appear as himself in a new Firefly Fun House segment on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Sportskeeda, it’s likely that the show will also feature an update on Bliss’ status after last week’s attack, as well as Strowman’s reaction to the latest turn of events on the blue brand’s programming.

Strowman and Wyatt are expected to have a rematch for the Universal Championship later this month at SummerSlam.