‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Roasts Sally For Faking Her Terminal Illness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 5 dish that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will roast Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She lays into the redhead for lying to her and lets her know what she thinks of her scheming ways, per Soaps.

Played For A Fool

Katie was Sally’s biggest supporter when she heard that she was dying. She encouraged and comforted her and told key people the devastating news. However, The Bold and the Beautiful fans were shocked when they learned that it had all been a lie.

The redhead had roped in Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) in an elaborate scheme to win back Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She convinced the doctor to let Katie believe that she had a terminal illness, and Katie fell for it.

The young designer knew that Katie would not be able to keep the news to herself. She soon told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Sally was dying and that that was the reason for her substandard work. She also confided in Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that Sally only had months left to live.

It was only a matter of time before Wyatt invited Sally to live with him at the beach house, just as she had schemed all along. But Flo soon found out the truth and blew her cover.

Katie Roasts Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt and Flo will tell Katie the truth. Sally was faking her terminal illness and taking everyone for a ride. They know that she has been championing her cause and that she will be disappointed with the designer.

Katie hates being taken for a fool. It wasn’t too long ago that she also blasted Flo for stealing Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby. She told Flo to leave L.A. and that she would never be a part of the Logan clan.

Similarly, Katie will pay Sally a visit. She will give her a piece of her mind for manipulating her and allowing her to believe that she was dying. The designer played her for a fool and played on her sympathy. The youngest Logan sister will find her actions unforgivable.

Sally already feels awful about the deception. Even though she begged and pleaded with Wyatt for his forgiveness, he walked out of her life. He doesn’t want to see her and advised her to go away. After Katie confronts her for deceiving everyone, Sally will feel as if she doesn’t have a choice and she will leave.

The Inquisitr reports that Courtney Hope announced that she has left The Bold and the Beautiful. Although her ending was “abrupt,” she enjoyed her time on the CBS soap opera.