‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday: Sally Weeps As Wyatt Says Goodbye

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 3 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who tried to power her way through the pain after her accident. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) encouraged her to ask him for medication to help take the edge off. He told her that it would take weeks for her to heal, but she still wanted to ride it out, per Soaps.

Steffy Accepts Medication

In the hospital waiting room, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) asked Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to call Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) about Steffy’s accident. He decided to call her and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and walked away for some privacy. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was still distraught about the accident but Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) assured him that it wasn’t his fault.

Later on in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge, Liam, and Bill visited Steffy in her room. She told Bill that he should not beat himself up about the crash. Steffy just wanted to go home to her little girl, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), stating that she would be her miracle cure.

Dr. Finnegan entered the room and her visitors left. After they were gone, he reminded her of the option to take pain medication. Steffy nodded and indicated that she would like some drugs to ease her suffering.

Sean Smith / CBS

Sally Begs For Forgiveness

In another part of the hospital, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sincerely apologized to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She explained that she became jealous when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) entered Wyatt’s life and they rekindled their romance. She could not accept that he had dumped her for Flo. Now she feared that she was about to lose him for good.

Outside Sally’s room, Flo and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) discussed the situation. Penny apologized to Flo and hoped that Wyatt could forgive Sally too.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo entered Sally’s hospital room. The redhead said that Flo was also caught in a web of lies at one point in time. The blonde pointed out that she was paying the price for her mistakes. The designer wanted Flo’s help to convince Wyatt to forgive her, but Flo said that it was Wyatt’s decision.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Wyatt Says Goodbye & Sally Weeps

Wyatt asked Flo to leave the room, as seen in the video below. He then told Sally that he would not press charges against her and he was grateful that she was not dying. However, he felt that Sally’s love for him spun out of control and she had been manipulative and selfish.

Wyatt then asked Sally to go away for a while or, at the very least, to stay away from him and Flo. He knew that she was an incredible woman and wanted to give her the chance to find herself again.

“Goodbye, Sally,” Wyatt said and walked through the door. The redhead called out to him and said goodbye for the last time.

“Wyatt, I’m really going to miss you,” choked Sally and wept bitterly as he left.