‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: A Shocker For Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 4 dish that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be in for a shocker when she learns that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) took her for a fool. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will take it upon themselves to tell Flo’s aunt that Sally does not have a terminal illness, per Soaps.

Trickery For Empathy

Katie played a key role in Sally’s deception. As she admitted to Wyatt and Flo, she first thought of the idea to trick them into believing them that she was dying when she ran into the PR officer at the hospital. At the time, Sally believed that there was something seriously wrong with her and went to seek medical advice. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she was suffering from dizzy spells and tremors.

Katie saw her waiting for her appointment and immediately showed her so much empathy. Sally, who doesn’t have any family in L.A. and who had just been dumped by her boyfriend, enjoyed the attention and concocted a plan that would have everyone showing her some sympathy. She also reckoned that Wyatt would realize how much he loved her and leave Flo for her again.

So, she convinced Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) to play along and they soon convinced Katie that the redhead was dying. Although she was sworn to secrecy, she soon started telling people that Sally was terminally ill.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Learning The Truth

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Flo and Wyatt will tell Katie the truth. They will relate the sordid story of desperation to her and how the designer fooled everyone into believing that she only had a short time to live.

They may also tell Katie that Sally was, in fact, suffering from severe stress. Just recently, she collapsed while pleading for forgiveness and had to be hospitalized. She was under extreme emotional stress but did not know how to handle her pain in the correct manner.

Katie will be shocked when she learns how the redhead used her. She went out of her way to ensure that the designer kept her job and that she could spend her final months with Wyatt by her side. As someone who has faced death herself, she may even become enraged.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will make her way to Sally to give her a piece of her mind. She will blast the redhead and let her know how disappointed and angry she is with her. Everyone believed that she was dying, yet now they know what she’s capable of.

Sally knows that she’s blown it with Katie and that she will need to face the consequences of her actions.