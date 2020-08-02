Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Nationally In New Democracy Institute Poll

A new poll from Democracy Institute commissioned by Sunday Express showed Donald Trump leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 2 percentage points nationally, Breitbart reported. In particular, the survey showed Trump with 48 percent support to Biden’s 46 percent. In addition, the real estate mogul lead in crucial battleground states like Florida, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

David Maddox, the political editor for the Sunday Express, suggested that real estate mogul’s success in the poll stems from American trust in his ability to guide the economy.

“The polling suggests Mr Trump is emerging as the race leader because of a belief he is best in handling the economy. With a third of voters putting the economy as the top election issue and 66 percent thinking that the economy is bouncing back after coronavirus, voters believe that Trump is better for the economy by 57 percent to 43 percent.”

According to Democracy Institute Director Patrick Basham, the results suggest that Biden’s support isn’t growing and may have hit its peak. In addition, Basham noted that Trump is performing better than Biden on issues that Americans value the most, including the economy.

“They don’t especially blame Trump for the lockdown-induced economic contraction, and they think he’ll do a better job of righting the economic ship than Biden.”

Nevertheless, the poll revealed that the majority of respondents disapprove of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interestingly, the Democracy Institute found that “shy” Trump voters — silent supporters of the president — have increased by 5 percentage points since the last iteration of the survey. The finding contrasts with a recent New York Magazine report that shed doubt on the theory of silent Trump supporters. In particular, the publication suggested that such a demographic may exist, but in too small an amount of shift the results of an election.

The survey comes as CNN’s Harry Enten pointed to recent data suggesting that Biden is draining Trump’s support in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. According to Enten, Biden’s increased success in these regions are due to his gains with white Americans, and such increases are significantly more than the margins Hillary Clinton lost to the real estate mogul by in 2016.

As reported by MarketWatch, recent polls have shown Biden with a significant lead over Trump ahead of the November election. Notably, many head-to-head contents have put the Democrat in a double-digit lead over the president. In addition, Biden continues to perform well against the incumbent in swing states. However, some Democrats remain cautious after Clinton’s loss in 2016, which went against the predictions of many pollsters.