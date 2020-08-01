Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness Questioned After He Claims In Tweet That He ‘Beat Obama 4 Years Ago’

Donald Trump’s mental acuity and fitness to serve were being questioned by critics after the president took to Twitter to claim that he “beat Obama 4 years ago,” an election in which former President Barack Obama did not run.

Trump had taken to Twitter to quote a story about conservative pundit Tucker Carlson criticizing Obama for a speech at the funeral for John Lewis in which he called out Republican efforts to suppress Black voters. It was widely seen as a condemnation of Trump, and the president appeared to fire back late on Friday with an incorrect claim that he defeated the former leader who was barred from running for a third term.

“We beat Obama 4 years ago, he worked harder than Crooked Hillary, and we’ll do it again!” he wrote in quoting the tweet about Carlson’s criticism of the former president.

It was not clear if Trump was making an actual claim that he defeated Obama in the 2016 presidential election or saying that his victory defeated his predecessor’s legacy, but critics seized on it either way. Many questioned his mental state and fitness to hold office.

Many noted that Trump and his allies have regularly claimed that Democratic opponent Joe Biden is showing signs of mental decline, noting the hypocrisy in that line of attack given Trump’s misstatements.

“You didn’t beat Obama 4 years ago. Obama wasn’t running four years ago,” tweeted the Palmer Report, a news outlet regularly critical of the president on Twitter. “You’re either hallucinating, senile, drunk, or you’ve completely given up on life. Go seek counseling, you racist turd.”

Trump’s tweet may have been a response to the increasingly vocal criticism from Obama, who is expected to play a major role in the upcoming presidential campaign as a top surrogate for Biden. Despite a longstanding tradition for past presidents to hold back on criticism of those who follow them into the White House, Obama has become more open in his critiques of Trump, both publicly and behind closed doors.

As The Inquisitr reported, Obama was said to have slammed Trump at a private fundraising event this week, saying that the current president’s base is being fed misinformation by right-wing media and are primed to vote for him again.

“What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining,” Obama reportedly said.