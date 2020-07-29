Neighbor Sends A Black Family A Despicably Racist Letter, ‘Consider Moving To A ‘Hood’ Of Your Kind’

A Black family received a shockingly racist note from a neighbor when they put up signs in their yard celebrating their daughter's graduation from high school.

The Sprouls, a Black family from Florida, are shocked and disturbed after recently receiving a despicably racist letter from a neighbor. The letter was received after they put up signs in their yard celebrating their twin daughters’ high school graduation. Not only did the neighbor insult their daughters’ appearances, but they told the family to leave the neighborhood, according to NBC News.

The letter in question was received last Thursday and was written by an anonymous individual. The display that the neighbor was angry about featured a photo of the family’s twins, Xanah and Xarah. They also had letters posted in their yard that spelled out the message, “& Still We Rise, Love Is Beautiful” along with heart, flower, and American flag icons.

While it appeared to simply be a way to celebrate the twins’ academic achievement, the neighbor despised the display. Their letter was quite scathing.

“Don’t you think enough is enough? It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house. What a disgrace to the neighborhood. In fact, your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighborhood. Consider moving to a ‘hood’ of your kind. Your neighbors are watching you!”

The girls’ parents are David and Tonya Sproul. David expressed how upset he was upon reading the letter, particularly because it was targeting his young daughters.

Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images

“I would say that was coldblooded because it was directed about kids. Even if it wasn’t about race, to do something like that to a child, say something like that to children is terrible,” he said.

David did allow his daughters to view the letter. Luckily, the twins did not let the hateful message bother them. They recognized that the person who wrote it does not know them and that their opinion was not important.

Toya shared a photo of the hateful letter online, noting that they were not scared. The post went viral. The family have been receiving positive, encouraging messages from people all over the world who came across the story. The kind messages have really meant a lot to them.

“The positivity that came out of something so negative is really good to see,” said David.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the topic of racism is being discussed now perhaps more heavily than it has been in years. Racist actions are also being met with harsh consequences. Controversial radio host Dianna Ploss recently lost her job after a viral video was shared of her harassing Hispanic men trying to work.