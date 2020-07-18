Mary Trump Says The President Is ‘Deeply Damaged’ And Only Getting Worse

Psychologist and President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump says that her uncle is “deeply damaged” psychologically who is only going to get worse in the future.

Mary Trump recently released a tell-all book about her family and the president called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. While promoting the book, she spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo during Cuomo Prime Time.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

While the president recently used his social media account to attack his niece, calling her “a mess,” as The Inquisitr previously reported, Mary Trump says that she isn’t bothered by the attack. What does concern her, however, is Donald Trump’s state of mind.

“The simplest way I could put it, which may be one of the more effective ways to put it is that Donald is a psychologically deeply damaged man based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents. He is not going to get better, and he is without question going to get worse,” she said.

Other people have speculated about his mental health status, but Mary Trump said that though you can make some guesses based on the public evidence, he remains untreated by professionals and bolstered by those around him. This, she argues, is to the detriment of both the president and the country.

“He’s not interested in being treated, he has no insight, he has no psychological awareness of his situation and, again, one of the most devastating things is that people who claim to care for him aren’t helping him. If they truly cared for him, the last place in the world they would want him to be is in the Oval Office,” she said.

Cuomo asked the psychologist if the president had a reputation amongst his family as being someone who wasn’t always honest. She said that Donald Trump will pick and choose facts in order to support the narrative that he wants to see.

That, she argues, is one of the reasons that he is spiraling mentally right now. While his tactics have worked in the past, they’re no longer benefiting him and it has sent him “scrambling.”

Mary Trump also pushed back against the president’s tweet yesterday claiming that his parents never liked his niece. She said that while she was close to her grandmother and believed that the woman loved her in return, she said that her grandfather didn’t have warm feelings towards anyone except perhaps her uncle.