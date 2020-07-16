Donald Trump Can’t Fire Brad Parscale Because He ‘Knows Too Much,’ Report Says

Although Donald Trump demoted Brad Parscale from the campaign manager role to senior adviser for digital and data operations, the president allegedly couldn’t fire him if he wanted to because he “knows too much,” Axios reported.

“Trump really can’t fire Brad: He knows too much, and he built the digital infrastructure the campaign relies on,” the report read.

Per CNN, Parscale is also allegedly close to Trump’s children. His firm has reportedly been used to pay his boss’s family members and close friends, including Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Nevertheless, Axios claimed that the demotion is significant because it shows the president is aware of his performance.

“Trump’s announcement — on Facebook, in the midst of a Twitter outage — shows that he knows he’s losing,” the report read.

“It’s obvious to all around him: All the data shows it. The family knows it. And with 110 days until the election, the president now admits it.”

As reported by CNN, Parscale began working on Trump’s 2016 team for the data analytics group. After the real estate mogul’s 2016 victory, the digital consultant began working with pro-Trump political organization America First Policies and ultimately landed the manager position in February 2018.

A political novice, Parscale began the create worry that he was not equipped to guide the team through the election, especially amid the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic. One senior adviser claimed “it was only a matter of time” before Parscale was demoted.

“His inexperience hindered the campaign,” the individual said.

According to another adviser, Trump “does not like Brad” in the wake of the Tulsa rally, which drew a disappointing turnout. The individual claimed that the real estate mogul has begun to cut Parscale from meetings and often disagrees with his position.

With Parscale’s demotion, the Trump camp is allegedly moving to gain ground with suburban voters. A Trump confidant spoke to Axios and said that the team is optimistic about the path forward and plans to link presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has been leading recent polls, to left-wing calls to defund the police.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, journalist Jonathan V. Last previously speculated that Parscale is running a con on his boss. Last claims that Parscale has convinced Trump that his operation is something only he can understand, which the journalist said makes him unfirable. However, Last argued that the reality is the 2020 operation Parscale headed is too micro-targeted and sprawling ever to determine if it is truly effective. According to Last, the only way to determine its effectiveness is to look at the polls, which have not boded well for the incumbent.