WWE News: Charlotte Flair Details How Andrade Proposed To Her

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was the special guest on this week’s episode of The Bellas podcast, in which she talked about women’s wrestling and other subjects. However, she also shared some personal information during the conversation when she recalled how Andrade proposed to her.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Flair told Nikki and Brie Bella that it happened on a trip to Cancun for New Year. At the time, she thought Andrade just wanted to take her away for a “spring break,” but the former United States Champion had other ideas in mind.

“He took me to this really nice restaurant that was on the water. After we ate dessert, the waiter said let me take you this way. The restaurant at the top had a staircase to the dock where a yacht was waiting. We got on the boat, listening to music and drinking and we pulled up to two other big boats. We went on the nose. There were fireworks on the countdown. When we were listening to the music from the other big boats, I turned around and he was down on one knee.”

As documented by People, the couple made their engagement public knowledge right after it happened. Flair accepted his proposal by saying “Si,” and the couple had the full blessing of her Hall of Fame father, Ric Flair.

During the podcast interview, Flair went on to discuss how the proposal happened one year after the pair started dating, which led to her reminiscing about the early stages of their romance. According to Flair, they had to use Google translate early on in their relationship because they couldn’t understand each other. To this day, they even have to watch movies with the subtitles on.

Flair then revealed that the language barrier hasn’t been an issue for the couple, as they understand the universal language of love. She also stated that she understands Andrade’s language now, even though she doesn’t know how to speak it herself.

Flair and Andrade have been an official item since the start of 2019 but they confirmed their relationship back in April of that year. Their romance hasn’t been mentioned on WWE television very often, but they have been open about it in interviews.

In addition to their romantic getaways to Cancun, the couple also likes to help each other with their wrestling careers. Andrade has talked about how Flair helps him with his promos, and he’s taught her about all of the things he learned while wrestling in Mexico and Japan.