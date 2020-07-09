Trump Is A ‘Friendless’ Psychopath Who Now Sees Brett Kavanaugh And Neil Gorsuch As Enemies, Writer Says

Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind Donald Trump’s book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, appeared on CNN on Thursday and claimed the president would be cutting ties with Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for their recent vote against him, Raw Story reported.

“The psychopathy is why he does what he does,” Schwartz said. “He has no conscience and so breaking the law for him is no big deal.”

Both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted against Trump’s attorney, who claimed that the president received absolute immunity from the subpoena of his financial records.

According to Schwartz, anyone who says something that contradicts Trump becomes his “enemy.”

“He sees the world entirely in terms of black and white, he demands loyalty and doesn’t give loyalty and the moment you break out of the pack, you’re gone.”

Schwartz said that Trump’s allies are beginning to break from him and pointed to the Senate Republicans who are not attending the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“That’s a pretty big statement,” Schwartz said. “Essentially Trump is a person who has been friendless all his life and will allow or prompt these relationships to die because of his anger at their failure to follow his every order.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to NPR, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney are currently planning the skip the RNC. Romney was notably the only Republican in the Senate to vote for Trump’s removal from office during the impeachment trial earlier this year.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Trump lashed out at Barack Obama’s administration, the FBI, and Senate Republicans. Although the ruling allows Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance to fight for Trump’s financial records, it also provides the president’s lawyers with the opportunity to stop the attempt in the lower courts. In addition, it makes it unlikely that Trump’s tax returns will be released before the November election.

As reported by Reason, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. Conversely, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito voted in favor of Trump.

Unlike the others that voted against Trump, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch defended the president’s right to raise “constitutional and legal objections” to the subpoena as the case makes its way through the lower courts.

The news was not all bad for Trump. In the second subpoena case, the Supreme Court ruled against the Democrat-led House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s attempt to gain eight years of the president’s financial records.