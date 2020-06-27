Anna Duggar Shares Adorable New Instagram Snap Of 7-Month-Old Daughter Maryella

Maryella Duggar is 7 months old already.

Anna Duggar seems to be a little more active on social media these days. The former TLC star has shared four posts in just the past three days and all of them were photos of her kids. She and husband, Josh Duggar, now have six children and her 938,000 Instagram followers love it when she shares updates of her growing family. On Saturday, Anna sent out her monthly post of youngest child, Maryella, as she turned 7 months old on June 27.

Ever since Maryella was born on November 27, 2019, the Duggar daughter-in-law has taken the time to snap adorable photos of her and sharing them on Instagram. She usually has a black board set up behind Maryella with white lettering that always starts out with “It’s a beautiful day to be.” Anna then changes the age of her daughter every month and also the date. The bottom of the sign has the baby’s name with a hashtag in front of it. The latest one had Maryella sitting up and putting on her cutest smile for the camera.

The granddaughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wore a pretty sundress with an array of miss-matched colors and patterns. The cap sleeves were a blue and white floral pattern full of ruffled trim. The bodice of the dress was a dark pink with polka dots. The front of the skirt was reminiscent of watercolors printed on a light blue background. The ruffled trim around the skirt was a red and white checkered pattern that finished off the outfit.

Maryella was barefoot in the 7-month snapshot and was adorned with a bow on the top of her small head that was attached to a baby headband. The photo really showed off her baby blue eyes and porcelain skin.

That one was the first Instagram snap out of a set of three that Anna Duggar posted. In what appears to be the baby’s nursery in the second snap, Maryella was sitting in an over-sized crib that was next to a fake tree and a chair.

The third picture featured Anna holding her daughter high up in the air. She had the same black dress on that she wore in a previous photo that was shared on her birthday. The mom of six turned 32 on June 23 and she shared about her special day on the social media platform. One snapshot saw her in a similar pose with her youngest, but that one also had Josh Duggar in it standing behind her as they both were smiling at their daughter.