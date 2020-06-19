‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates Reveal On Twitter If They Will Quit Series After Explosive Season Finale Episode

The stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revealed on Twitter if they would quit the series after an explosive Season 3 finale where Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclaimed she was finished with filming during the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeria in November 2019. The wild episode, which aired on June 18, detailed the events of the evening that divided the pals and caused what appeared to be great heartache for the female castmates after they delivered a speech that was found to be inappropriate by the bride and her family.

Following the episode, where Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino all live-tweeted as the shenanigans unfolded, several cast members revealed if they would continue to participate in any upcoming seasons of the series.

In Twitter posts seen below, three out of four male stars of the series revealed their status with the show moving forward.

Well I’m not quitting ????????‍♂️#JSFamilyVacation — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 19, 2020

Castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did not release a statement on the social media site regarding his status with the show moving forward. Neither did Jenni, Deena, nor Angelina.

Fans of the male cast members who said they were staying made the following statements on Twitter.

“I think it’s good for Angelina not to come back, too much drama,” said one follower.

“I really hope this is not how it ends, Jersey Shore deserves better than that,” stated a second Twitter user.

“Well if the meatballs are gone & JWoww is left alone, then there isn’t no show!” said a third viewer.

“So you’re saying a new season is coming?” questioned a fourth fan of the future of the series moving forward.

During the finale, Nicole appeared to be done with the drama and announced her exit from the series on-camera.

“I think this is it,” she told Jenni and Deena, as the women cried at their table following the speech and its subsequent fallout. “This is not fun.”

At the conclusion of the episode, Nicole broke down in a confessional as she spoke about her heartbreaking decision.

“I just love my roomies,” she said. “Always. Jersey Shore is literally my life. Like, I never would have met my best friends. So the fact that it has to end like this for me really sucks.”

During the finale, Deena exclaimed directly to production’s cameras that she would never film with Angelina again. Angelina also said she was done with filming during the episode.