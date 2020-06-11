Missing Nurse Ashley Zachman Found Safe Two Weeks After Disappearance

Ashley Zachman's family is requesting privacy.

Ashley Zachman, the 36-year-old Santa Barbara, California, nurse who went missing on May 29, has luckily been found “safe and unharmed”, according to Santa Barbara police spokesperson Anthony Wagner. Zachman disappeared after her shift at Cottage Hospital, thus sparking a desperate search to find her, according to NBC News.

While it was announced publicly on Wednesday, June 11, that Zachman had been found, members of law enforcement have not provided information regarding where she was located nor revealed the cause of her disappearance. It is also not clear whether or not she left voluntarily. However, it is known that Zachman did not tell anyone that she was leaving, thus making her family very concerned that something had happened to her.

On Monday, Zachman was featured on Dateline NBC‘s Missing in America series. Her sister, Erica Safechuck, spoke to Dateline, saying that she felt it was “out of character” for Zachman to just up and leave without letting anyone know.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the nurse’s family is now asking for privacy regarding the matter, according to Wagner.

“Her extended family wishes to thank law enforcement for their exhaustive search as well as all within the Santa Barbara and Ventura community that took part in that effort. The family is requesting privacy at this time.”

When the search first began, law enforcement located Zachman’s cellphone in her Santa Barbara apartment. However, her 2008 Mazda 3 and purse were missing. Police tried many different avenues to find her, including looking through surveillance footage, electronic records, and interviewing those who worked with her or knew her in any way. Their search went beyond California, with investigators even looking for her in Nevada and Arizona.

Safechuck took to Facebook to assure everyone that her sister had been found and was safe. She also thanked everyone involved in bringing her home.

“It’s official Ashley Lynn Zachman has been found. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for all of the help, love, prayers, concern and support. While we work through what is next, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time. And thank you to Santa Barbara Police Department!”

