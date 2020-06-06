Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Calls Out China For Trying To ‘Exploit’ George Floyd’s Death

The Trump administration’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter on Saturday, calling out China for their attempt to “exploit” the death of George Floyd.

Pompeo tweeted his frustration with China using the demonstrations in protest to George Floyd’s death to settle a score about the United States’ actions toward the Hong Kong protesters.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s [CCP] callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death for its own political gain will fail,” the secretary of state tweeted Saturday.

“During the best of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom.”

Pompeo appears to be referencing Chinese official’s recent moves on social media and in their state-run media to support governmental insurrection by the protesters, in retaliation to the United States support of the 2019 Hong Kong protesters.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted the link to an RT America video, which she prefaced with the words “THUGS & HEROES HYPOCRISY.” In another tweet, the spokesperson said that the country “strongly” opposes “all forms of racial discrimination and inflammatory expressions of racism and hatred”

The video was titled “America in crisis: Days of rage sweep US cities” highlighted the violent nature that many protests took, calling attention to the divided loyalty seeming to course through the nation as Black Lives Matter calls for sweeping change.

The editor-in-chief of the Global Time, Hu Xijin, went so far as to share the photo of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and call out the senator’s comments on the Hong Kong protests versus those who gathered following George Floyd’s death.

One Senator, Two Systems pic.twitter.com/oCif5JXGMq — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 5, 2020

According to The Hill, the state media has extensively covered protests, with one state agency calling it “Pelosi’s beautiful landscape,” a not so veiled reference to when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s called the Hong Kong protests “a beautiful sight to behold.”

China has not restricted their comments on American politics to the protest riots, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chinese officials mocked President Donald Trump for going to the bunker when protesters were setting fires directly outside the White House.

The officials said that Trump had a double standard when he cracked down on protesters in the District of Columbia.

“Mr. President, don’t go hide behind the secret service,” Hu wrote in a series of tweets. “Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters.”

Chinese and United States relations have been somewhat strained since American health officials speculated that the communistic country circumvented offering realistic information about the origins of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.