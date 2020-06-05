Analysis Of Recent Polling Data Shows Joe Biden Leading Donald Trump By Nine Points

An analysis of the five most recent telephone polls about the 2020 presidential election conducted by CNN found that former Vice-President Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump by nine percentage points. On Friday, CNN released the results of an analysis they performed which aggregated recent polling data to determine the averages among the data.

The analysis — which they called the “Poll of Polls” — included data from the latest Monmouth University poll, the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, the latest Fox News poll, the latest Quinnipiac University poll, and data from the most recent poll CNN commissioned, which was performed by market research firm SSRS. CNN noted that only two of these polls — Monmouth University poll and the ABC News/Washington Post poll, which the Inquisitr previously reported on — were conducted after the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. The rest of the polls were conducted earlier in May.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The “Poll of Polls” showed that an average of 51 percent of voters would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while an average of 42 percent of voters would vote for Trump, CNN reported. This analysis of the polling data showed an increase in average support for Biden and a decrease in the average support for Trump. When CNN last conducted its “Poll of Polls” analysis in April, the aggregated data showed that an average of 48 percent of voters supported Biden, while 43 percent of voters supported Trump. The latest analysis showed a 3 percent increase for Biden and a 1 percent drop for Trump.

The Monmouth University poll, which was included in CNN’s analysis, gave some insight into how voters view each candidate’s competence with race relations. Given that the poll was conducted the week of Floyd’s death, this is some of the first polling data available on the topic. The Monmouth University poll found that 52 percent of voters were had some level of confidence that Biden would competently handle issues with race relations, while only 40 percent of voters had some level of confidence in President Trump.

However, the poll also found that 49 percent of voters said that race relations would not impact their vote. Only 33 percent of voters said that race relations would be a major factor in who they voted for, and only 17 percent said that it would be a minor factor.

All of the polls included in the “Poll of Polls” showed Biden with a significant lead over Trump. The Fox News poll showed Biden with the narrowest lead — 8 points. The Monmouth University poll showed Biden with the widest lead — 11 points.