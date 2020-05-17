New State Polls Show That Joe Biden Has ‘Clear National Lead’ Over Donald Trump, ‘CNN’ Polling Analyst Says

A series of new statewide polls going Joe Biden’s way show that the former vice president has a “clear national lead” over Donald Trump in the race for the White House in November, a CNN polling analyst says.

Harry Enten wrote in an analysis piece published on Sunday that polls taken in battleground states show that Biden may be growing his lead over Trump. He cited a Marquette Law School poll that showed Biden leading Trump 46 points to 43 points in the critical state of Wisconsin, which Trump won narrowly in 2016 and would likely need to win again to maintain his path to victory.

Enten noted that there has been a question of whether these state polls could give a true representation of what was happening on a national level, and found that the state polls show that Biden is running close to 6 points above the final vote margin achieved by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“In other words, the state level polls suggest that Biden has a national lead of around 8 points,” Enten wrote, noting that this is higher than the 6.6 points Biden was leading by in an average of national-only polls during the same time.

Enten said that weighting the polling to account for outliers brings Biden closer to that 6.6 mark but said he leads regardless.

“Either way, all methods agree that Biden has a fairly sizable national advantage,” he wrote.

Biden has maintained his lead despite a light national schedule and no campaign stops. While Trump has been on television near daily for coronavirus press briefings and often touting his accomplishments, Biden has moved away from in-person appearances and canceled all campaign stops.

Polls have shown Biden ahead both nationally and in key battleground states, and Biden’s campaign said this week that they plan to compete with Trump in some traditionally red states including Georgia, Arizona, and Texas — three that have not gone for Democrats in close to 30 years or more.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s lead in battleground states could help candidates down ballot in November as well. A survey released earlier this month from Hart Research Associates found that Biden led Trump by nine points in states that will have key Senate races in November, including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina. All of those states have vulnerable incumbent Republican senators and are seen as major targets for Democrats as they look to flip control of the Senate.