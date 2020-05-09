Tucker Carlson Calls On ‘Sociopath’ Adam Schiff To Resign

On Friday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Tucker Carlson took aim at Democratic Rep. and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, in the wake of the recently released transcripts from Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, Breitbart reported. While Schiff claims that the transcripts prove that Russia attempted to help Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign, Fox News reported that Republicans are pointing to the admission of many intelligence officials that there was no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“A normal person would not behave that way, could not behave that way,” Carlson said. “Conscience would prevent it. Adam Schiff is a sociopath. He will do or say anything to achieve power. He is unfit to hold office. He should resign.”

Like Carlson, fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity recently slammed Schiff — he also called him a “sociopath” — and suggested that the top Democrat was using his position on the House Intelligence Committee to chase fame. However, Carlson went a step further and took issue with the intelligence community as a whole.

Carlson said that the “entire apparatus of official Washington” should step down and claimed they were “exposed” by the Russia transcripts as well as the recently released documents connected to the case of Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn.

Carlson noted that a filing suggested that the FBI knew there was no evidence connecting Flynn to the Kremlin. Although Flynn was ultimately arrested for lying to the FBI and admitted guilt in this respect, the Department of Justice recently dropped the case.

The 50-year-old Fox News host also noted that the alleged corruption in the intelligence community is not just the fault of Democrats in Barack Obama‘s administration.

“The vast majority of the Russian collusion investigation, including the testimony you just heard, the clips we just played occurred during the first two years of this administration,” he said.

Obama slammed the Justice Department’s decision to drop the charges against Flynn and suggested the choice serves to undermine the rule of law. As reported by Mediaite, Schiff also took issue with the decision and expressed his opposition to the move during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

“First of all, I would say to Bill Barr, you can’t gaslight history,” Schiff said to the question of whether Attorney General William Barr‘s decision sets a bad precedent.

Schiff then claimed that the intelligence community revealed a “great deal” of Trump’s “misconduct” related to Russia and Ukraine and accused Barr pushing false narratives and conspiracies.