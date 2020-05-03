WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Confirms He Suffered Ankle Injury At ‘WrestleMania 36’

After weeks away from television in the aftermath of WrestleMania 36, Monday Night Raw superstar Kevin Owens revealed the reason behind his absence in a recent interview, confirming that he suffered an injury at the event.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Owens recently spoke to Quebec sports network RDS, where he explained that he apparently injured his ankle in March, when WWE was taping WrestleMania 36 in advance at its Performance Center in Orlando. During the event, Owens defeated Seth Rollins in a No Disqualification match — this match effectively ended their feud, with Rollins moving on to a rivalry against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Owens not appearing on Raw, with no explanation behind his absence.

Elaborating on some of the specifics behind the injury, Owens told RDS that he likely got hurt during a spot where he jumped off the WrestleMania sign onto Rollins, sending him crashing through the announcer’s table. The former Universal Champion believes he might have suffered a minor fracture or a sprain, though he added that he will soon be getting an X-ray to determine the exact nature of the injury and how much more time he may have to miss.

In the months leading up to WrestleMania 36, Owens was in the middle of his first major run as a babyface wrestler on WWE programming, following years of working as a heel on all of the company’s three brands. On Raw, “KO” had been teaming up with Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits as they feuded with the villainous stable featuring Rollins, Murphy, and The Authors of Pain for most of the year. However, as previously reported by Wrestling Inc., both Joe and the AOP eventually dropped out of the rivalry, with the former serving a 30-day Wellness Policy suspension and the latter duo getting taken off television when Rezar went down with a torn right bicep.

It’s unclear what WWE might have planned for Owens once he returns from his injury or whether he will continue working as a babyface after close to a year playing a good-guy role but not winning any championships during that time span. However, he isn’t the only top superstar who might be missing significant time as the company continues to run shows at the Performance Center amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was also reported on Saturday that Friday Night SmackDown star Jimmy Uso will likely be missing six to nine months due to a knee injury.