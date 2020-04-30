Mike Pompeo Says U.S. ‘Haven’t Seen’ Kim Jong Un Recently Amid Rumors Of His Death

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that American officials “haven’t seen” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently amid rumors that he may have died.

Reports last weekend claimed that Kim died after falling into a vegetative state following a heart procedure. These reports have not been confirmed, but Pompeo did say this week that American officials are not sure where he might be right now. As the BBC reported, Pompeo said during an interview with Fox News that officials are following the developments closely, as there is the potential for a humanitarian disaster within the country.

“We haven’t seen him. We don’t have any information to report today, we’re watching it closely,” Pompeo said. “There is a real risk that there will be a famine, a food shortage, inside of North Korea too.”

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he believed reports of Kim’s death were based on old or outdated information, and publicly wished the North Korean leader well. This came after some reports claimed that Kim died following a botched heart procedure.

There has been rising speculation on the health of the North Korean leader after he was not present at an April 15 ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather, the founding father of North Korea. Kim also missed a military exercise that accompanied the ceremony, an event he rarely misses.

Some South Korean officials have pushed back against reports that Kim is dead, saying that he instead has retreated to the coastal resort city of Wonsan.

“He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13,” Chung-in Moon, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Fox News. “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

There is other evidence that Kim may be staying in the resort town, where some reports claimed he escaped to amid a coronavirus outbreak in those close to him. This week satellite photos showed luxury boats used by Kim near the resort, and the North Korean leader’s private train had reportedly been seen there as well.

The North Korean government has added to the uncertainty surrounding Kim’s condition by remaining tight-lipped, not responding to the reports that he had either fallen seriously ill or died following a heart procedure. The country has also not released information about coronavirus cases there, initially saying there were no cases but public health experts raising concern that it could have a devastating effect among the largely impoverished people.