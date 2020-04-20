Donald Trump Says The ‘Tables Are Turned’ On Russia Investigators

During Sunday’s White House press briefing with the coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump took aim at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linked to Robert Mueller‘s Russia inquiry. As reported by The Daily Wire, the controversial investigation led to the convictions of General Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, both of whom worked for the president’s 2016 campaign.

“I’m not going to say what I’m going to do, but I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam, and it turned out to be a disgrace to our country, and it was a take-down of a duly elected President,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come after news broke that the FBI was aware that the Steele dossier, which was used to obtain authorization to surveil Trump’s campaign, contained Russian misinformation. During the conference, the president expressed his support for certain people at the FBI before launching into a scathing attack on the bureau.

“But the top of the FBI was scum, and what they did to General Flynn, and you know it and everybody knows it, was a disgrace.”

The president noted Flynn’s military service and claimed that he was “respected” before the FBI approached him.

“They want to investigate him. Never happened before and now the tables are turned. Investigate the investigators, I guess.”

Per The Hill, Mueller’s investigation ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. In regards to possible obstruction of justice, Mueller claimed he was unable to “conclusively determine” that no criminal conduct occurred.

As noted by Kevin R. Brock in The Hill, Attorney General William Barr, a prominent Trump ally, recently called the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign one of the greatest travesties in American history. According to Brock, these recent comments are a signal that things will soon get “ugly” for the team behind the Russia investigation.

Brock claims that Barr likely has evidence that is in conflict with the findings of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, whose report on the investigation revealed the FBI’s misconduct in its application for the FISA warrant on former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

According to Brock, Barr may have evidence that there was no basis for the FBI’s investigation, which would conflict with Horowitz, who found evidence of FISA misconduct but ultimately ruled that the inquiry as a whole was launched with sufficient evidence.

The accuracy of Horowitz’s conclusion was called into doubt by some, including George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley.