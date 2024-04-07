6 Times "Queen" Tammy Slaton from '1000-Lb Sisters' Reacted Like a Diva on Social Media

When Tammy Bravely Confronted Her Critics on Social Media and Called Them Out

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Tammy Slaton became well-known when she and her sister, Amy Slaton, made an appearance on the TLC reality program 1000-Lb Sisters. Since then, Tammy's struggle to achieve her weight loss goals with her sister Amy has been nothing less than extraordinary. Tammy revealed that she has had a significant emotional metamorphosis in addition to the bodily ones, but there are still a few significant events that illustrate her tough quest to reduce weight. Tammy weighed around 285 pounds in 2024, and this is partly thanks to the 2022 gastric bypass procedure she had. As such, she has also kept her fans updated on social media. Despite receiving a lot of backlash for certain posts, Tammy defended herself and stood up to her 'haters.' Here's a round-up of six such events.

1. Tammy Slaton’s Creepy Doll Instagram Post

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

The creepy dolls, who were wearing really modest dresses with not a hint of an ankle, undoubtedly spooked off Tammy's Instagram followers. The sisters even admitted that the toys may be possessed. Tammy, who was fairly fashionable at the time, constantly caressed her doll. Tammy disclosed the dolls' age: sixteen years. Then, she recruited a doll collector to work with Amy and the dolls when they went live on Instagram. The collector said that she had at least fifty dolls. Comments from fans urged Tammy to be cautious while handling these dolls and to avoid purchasing them. Many have also felt that when Tammy discussed the dolls on social media, she likely knew what type of responses she would get from her followers.

2. Tammy Slaton Excessively Filtered Her Images

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Unfortunately, Tammy sometimes uses filters excessively. She shares photos of herself that are so heavily edited and altered that they are unrecognizable. One Instagram page shared a photo of Tammy in July 2023 that had a heavily edited face. Her lips were tiny, her nose was abnormally small, and she lacked any natural facial features. She didn't look like herself. Tammy looked stunning, but it was astonishing to see how much of her appearance she had changed for social media. It seems that a lot of people believe Tammy's usage of filters stems from her anxieties. She is obviously only playing around with the filters, however, as seen by the many other unfiltered pictures on her social media accounts. However, the reality star exhibited a confident side on the reality TV program, demonstrating her lack of concern about criticism.

3. When She Called Out a Fan Who Compared Her to Cartoon Character Peter Griffin

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Tammy enjoys interacting with her followers on many social media sites, especially TikTok. She was, however, defending her position when a fan made a very offensive remark. Tammy recently replied on TikTok to a fan who said she looked like Peter Griffin from Family Guy. In the video, she said, "If you have no name and no picture, keep your mouth shut. Keep your mouth shut because you have no right to come on anybody’s profile, anybody’s page, anybody’s video and comment when you’re not even showing your name and picture." That wasn't the end of it, however. Tammy doubled down and expressed her pride in all the accomplishments she had achieved in her life, indicating that the TikTok user had definitely hit a chord with her.

4. When Tammy Responded to the Troll Who Made Fun of Her 'Chin Flap'

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Tammy, who has an enormous 1.2 million followers on TikTok, doesn't mince words when it comes to putting an end to body shamers. Since Tammy gained popularity from the television program 1000-lb Sisters, her journey of struggling with her weight to taking back her life has obviously captured the attention of viewers. In a recent video, she addressed a query about her 'chin flap' and clarified that it is only extra skin that would be removed surgically. She said, "My 'chin flap' is not a chin flap. It's literally excess skin and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery." Slaton highlighted, expressing her aggravation at the constant stream of harsh remarks she hears, "My problem is, you say you're not trying to be rude, yet you're rude by asking and pointing it out." As reported by The Sun, she also shared a seven-second video with the caption, "Honestly, if you don't like me, f**k off."

5. Tammy Shared Her First ‘Filter-Free’ Image

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Tammy took six selfies from her phone in the carousel, which was published on Instagram. She was wearing a white floral blouse, denim jacket, her trademark spectacles, and a silver necklace. She positioned differently in the pictures, revealing for the first time the redness and natural ridges on her face, which contrasted sharply with the filters she had been using to balance out her skin tone and smooth it out. She wrote along with the pictures, "6 beautiful photos of myself without filters."

6. Tammy Slaton Boasted of Landing a Cover Story

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Tammy published a TikTok video in December 2023 in which she made a post regarding an original People Magazine article. Tammy saw her interview and sent a message to her followers. "People magazine interview your girls are going to be on the cover," she wrote. Tammy had a smug expression the whole time the video was playing. Tammy seemed to be flaunting her interview as a major accomplishment, especially since she was seemingly glad of it. Tammy's supporters also encouraged her after she reached her goal.