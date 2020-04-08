Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Lashes Out At Donna For Taking Brooke’s Side

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 9 tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will give Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) a piece of her mind. Although Katie is the youngest Logan sister, she will bring Donna down to size when she lets her know exactly what she thinks of their two-timing sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), per She Knows Soaps.

Donna Plays Peacemaker

Katie threw herself into her work after Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) moved out. Initially, she wanted to move out of his house, but he insisted that she stay. He was at fault, and he needed to prove to her that he was still committed to her. He then packed his things and vowed that he would make things right by Katie.

Although Katie has been trying to put this behind her, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently found her at work late at night. Katie is trying to move on with her life and doesn’t see why she should hide away from everyone when she was not to blame for the kissing video.

However, Donna feels that Katie should put this behind her. She wants Katie to forgive Brooke for kissing her fiance. Donna believes that it was a one-time thing, and Brooke is already suffering because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left her.

Katie Lashes Out At Donna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will lash out at Donna. How dare Donna expect her to just forgive Brooke for making out with Bill? Has Donna forgotten how many times she has already forgiven Brooke for the same thing?

It’s easy for Donna to talk about forgiveness since she has not been the one betrayed by her oldest sister over and over again. Every single time that Brooke and Bill get caught, they swear that it’s the last time. Katie is sick of their tired excuses, and Donna should just mind her own business. She has to think about her and Bill’s son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), since it’s pretty obvious that neither Brooke nor Bill thought about him when they couldn’t keep their hormones in check.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Katie may even find out that Donna knew about Brooke’s betrayal. She will be furious if she finds out that not only did Brooke betray her, but Donna also hid it from her. Katie has every right to be angry and will make sure that Donna keeps her smart remarks about family to herself.