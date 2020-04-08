‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, April 7: Wyatt Gently Refuses Sally Despite Emotional Blackmail

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 7 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) looking for answers. She wanted to know from Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) if there was something that she should be telling her about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) illness.

Flo Spots Dr. Escobar’s Design

Flo said that the redhead lived with her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and they had the right to know if Sally was hiding something, per She Knows Soaps. Dr. Escobar claimed that she couldn’t say anything as it would break doctor-patient confidentiality rules.

Flo then spotted something interesting. She noticed Dr. Escobar’s fashion sketch and said that it was beautiful. Flo wanted to know if the doctor knew that Sally was a designer and worked for Forrester Creations. Dr. Escobar replied that Sally had mentioned something like that. She then sent Flo on her way and told her that she was sorry that she couldn’t have helped her more.

Wyatt Tells Sally That He Loves Flo

Sally told Wyatt that if he only said that he wanted to be with her too, she would seek treatment. She tried to emotionally blackmail him and use her “illness” to make him take her back. But Wyatt was committed to Flo and felt a different kind of love for Sally, friendship. Sally wouldn’t accept his answer and kept pressing him to remember the past.

Although Wyatt admitted that she “lit up” his world, he no longer felt the same. He said things were complicated between him, Sally, and Flo. When Sally tried to kiss him, he refused the kiss by moving his head. He didn’t want her to be hurt and held her instead. Sally blamed Wyatt’s change of feelings on her slip of the tongue. She wished that she hadn’t called him by his brother’s name because everything had changed from that point forward.

Steffy & Katie Discuss Sally

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was surprised to find Katie Logan (Heather Tom) at the office during the evening. Katie explained that she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were no longer living together. Soon, they talked about Sally. Steffy wondered if Sally would still be around to see her designs as part of the couture collection. Katie thought that Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had shown Sally their love for her by what they had done.

Steffy was concerned about Sally living at the beach house. Katie felt that Wyatt and Flo were only showing their support for Sally while she was still alive. She was glad that Flo had shown her true colors.

Wyatt Tells Flo About Sally’s Kiss

The soap opera showed Flo and Wyatt making out on the couch. Afterward, Wyatt told Flo that Sally had tried to kiss him. He also told her that Sally would only seek treatment if he got back together with her. He opined that Sally was emotional and not thinking clearly. Flo was immediately upset. She felt that Sally was emotionally blackmailing him.