‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Emotional Blackmail & Burning Questions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 6 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will need to watch out for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be painting the town red, per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, April 6 – Flo Grills Dr. Escobar

Flo will visit Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) because she wants to learn more about Sally’s illness, per The Inquisitr.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are also worried about Sally. In particular, they will discuss how Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are handling the situation. Zoe doesn’t understand how Flo can allow Sally to stay at the beach house with Wyatt. After all, they were in love and engaged not too long ago.

Tuesday, April 7 – Sally Makes A Deal With Wyatt When Flo Finds Evidence

Wyatt is worried about Sally’s health. He will try to convince her to try the treatments available to her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will agree to seek out treatment options if Wyatt will do something for her. Will Wyatt submit to Sally’s emotional blackmail?

During her discussion with Dr. Escobar, Flo will spot some evidence suggesting that the physician is interested in fashion designing and this will pique her interest.

Wednesday, April 8 – Eric Blasts Quinn

Ridge and Shauna are enjoying their time away from their commitments in L.A. The soap opera spoilers state that they will become closer as the week progresses.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) is very angry at Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). She will need to placate her husband because Eric is furious at her for uploading the kissing video to the digital photo frame. Eric blames Quinn for breaking up Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage.

Thursday, April 9 – Brooke Demands Answers

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will put her sister in her place. When Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) pushes her to forgive Brooke for kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Katie will give her a piece of her mind. Donna should have told Katie about the kiss instead of covering up for Brooke.

Brooke will reminisce and think about all the good times she shared with Ridge. She knows that she will lose him unless she acts fast and shows him how much she still loves him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will confront Quinn and ask her where Ridge and Shauna are.

Friday, April 10 – B&B pre-empted

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Friday’s episode will be pre-empted.