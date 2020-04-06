Lin-Manuel Miranda And The Cast Of ‘Hamilton’ Reunited For John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

The cast performed the show's opening number, 'Alexander Hamilton.'

In the first episode of his show Some Good News, John Krasinski brought fans of The Office a mini-reunion. Now, Krasinski has reunited another beloved cast for one lucky fan. In the second episode of Some Good News, Krasinski brought many of the original cast members from Hamilton onto his show to perform the Tony-winning show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton.”

Before Krasinski brought the musical cast onto the show, Krasinski first had a virtual conversation with Aubrey, a nine-year-old Hamilton superfan. In the conversation, Krasinski promised that, once theaters on Broadway had reopened, he would fly her and her mom to New York to see the show on Broadway.

In addition to being a big fan of Hamilton, Aubrey also loves Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to Mary Poppins that features Emily Blunt taking over the titular character. Before anyone from Hamilton showed up, Blunt joined her husband Krasinski, and proved to be the first of many surprises for Aubrey.

In addition to Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns also features a supporting performance from Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Obviously, he’s not the best part of it, he’s more like a backup dancer,” Blunt said, just as Miranda joined the call.

Blunt continued by joking that Miranda was interrupting the call.

“Lin, this is a Zoom bomb. She’s here to see Mary Poppins, not Jack the lamp lighter,” Blunt said.

Krasinsk explained that he had sent Aubrey tickets to the show, and Miranda said it was a sweet gesture, but he was pretty sure he could top it.

Miranda was then joined by a wide array of current and former cast members from the show, including original cast members Christopher Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Together, the cast performed “Alexander Hamilton” for Aubrey, who was clearly stunned into silence by the performance.

“Since you couldn’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you,” Krasinski said.

In the first episode of Some Good News, Krasinski was joined by his former Office co-star Steve Carrell, and the two discussed their memories of filming the show and the impact it had had since it went off the air. In the interview, the two discussed the episode where Krasinski impersonated Rainn Wilson’s character Dwight, and the possibility of getting the cast together for a reunion. While neither actor ruled it out, Krasinski said the ideal scenario would involve the cast seeing one another in a more social setting.