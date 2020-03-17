Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Michael’s Feeling Deflated & Chase Has Concerns

Tuesday’s General Hospital spoilers indicate that there are more worries on the way for Wiley’s loved ones. Michael and Sasha were disappointed by Diane’s response to their engagement news, and it looks like he’ll be feeling pretty down about this. In addition, Chase and Willow are still navigating these recent baby-related shockers and it seems he’ll have some worries to handle.

The sneak peek shared on Twitter provides a glimpse into what comes next for this group. General Hospital spoilers detail that Michael will tell Sasha that there is nothing more that Diane can do. Both Michael and Sasha look glum as he says this and it seems they will likely be feeling quite beaten down by the possibility that Nelle could win this custody battle.

The preview for the March 17 episode also shows Chase and Willow together. Willow will sound concerned as she asks Chase if something is wrong. In response, Chase purses his lips and looks up at her, and it certainly appears that what he is about to tell her is probably going to upset her.

"I'd do it all again in a heartbeat." #GH pic.twitter.com/C8dDmSTP1F — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2020

It seems pretty likely that Chase will have something related to Wiley to talk to Willow about, but specifics aren’t known yet. Willow’s mom Harmony has also popped up this week, and Chase is a bit skeptical of her so he could have something related to this on his mind as well.

Whatever it is that Chase and Willow discuss, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central note that she will be trying to make something right this week. Chase has made it clear he will support her in whatever way she needs, and many viewers have a hunch that she’ll be facing some additional bombshells quite soon.

As for Michael and Sasha, General Hospital spoilers hint that they may soon manage to come up with another approach to keep custody of Wiley. The weekly preview revealed that Carly will approach Sasha about something and it looks like Michael’s mom may be trying to handle this situation from a different, potentially shady, angle.

All of this worry related to Wiley is likely going to continue for a while. According to SheKnows Soaps, something will have Willow doing some speculating next week. Sasha will end up stunned, and viewers will soon see Carly going up against Nelle again.

Michael will surely come out on top in this custody battle eventually, but Nelle isn’t going to make it easy on him. Sasha, Willow, and Chase are all standing by his side and General Hospital spoilers tease that this Wiley situation could cause some significant relationship challenges for these two pairs in the days ahead.