Colton Underwood Slams Peter Weber’s Season Of ‘The Bachelor,’ Blames Pilot & Producers For Epic Fail

The former 'Bachelor' star says prioducers failed Pilot Pete.

Colton Underwood thinks Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor was “overproduced.” ABC’s former leading man show took to his Instagram story to comment on Pilot Pete’s season of the rose-filled reality show and to call out producers for failing at their job.

Colton previously poked fun at Peter’s failed finale with a cheeky tweet about his own still-thriving relationship with Cassie Randolph. He later answered a fan question about the airline pilot’s dramatic ending in which he dumped fiance Hannah Ann Sluss and rekindled things – for two days – with Madison Prewett.

The former Bachelor star noted that he opted not to watch Peter’s season of the show so he couldn’t go into detail, but he noted that he saw enough of what went down to form an opinion.

“What I can say is I feel like it was way overproduced and both parties could have done a much better job (Peter and production),” Colton told fans, per Entertainment Tonight.

The former NFL player added that Peter could have done more to ensure a better outcome for himself.

“Peter could have stood up for himself and put his foot down when the TV show part of things started to control his relationships. Production could have helped guide him better,” Colton added.

The former Bachelor star explained that as the lead on the show it’s important to “use your gut.” He added that he does “feel very sorry for Pete” after his trainwreck of a season.

Not only was Peter’s season overly produced, but parts of the live Bachelor: After the Final Rose finale seemed staged to some fans. Hannah Ann turned up to rip Peter and remind him he needs to be “a real man” if he ever wants to find a woman, and Peter’s own mother, Barb Weber, cheered the model on as she slammed her son. When Madison had her turn in the hot seat, the Weber patriarch called her rude and deemed her a poor match for her son. A “Barb cam” on the bottom left screen ensured that viewers saw every eye roll.

Amid Peter’s disastrous finale, Colton, who nearly quit his season of The Bachelor toward the end of filming, offered some words of advice to future stars of the ABC dating franchise.

“I would remind them that despite what producers tell you, you have a life after this and they don’t care about you,” The Bachelor alum said. “It’s show BUSINESS. Can’t take it personally, but be smart. I stood up for myself and took back control of my relationship and show.”

Colton is not the only former Bachelor star who has recently taken issue with the show’s production. Juan Pablo Galavis, the controversial star of the rose-filled reality show that rejected incoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley back in 2014, was recently asked by a Twitter fan if he would ever do The Bachelor again.

“Nah!!! They EDIT too much the SHOW…” he wrote.