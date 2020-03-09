Donald Trump Jr. Challenges Hunter Biden To Debate On Who Benefited More From Their Fathers

On an Axios on HBO interview that aired Sunday, Fox News reported that Donald Trump Jr. challenged Hunter Biden, son of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, to a debate on who has benefitted most from their fathers.

“You know what will be great, I’ll let you host it,” he said to Axios co-founder Jim Vandehei. “You moderate a debate between Hunter Biden and myself.”

Trump Jr. claimed that the pair can “go full transparency” and “show everything.”

Since the impeachment probe into Donald Trump, Republicans have been scrutinizing Hunter’s position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, a position he held with no experience in the industry while his father was Vice President.

Per Axios, Vandehei pressed Trump Jr. about the for-profit ventures he has embarked on during his father’s presidency, including his book deal and paid speeches. Trump Jr. noted that such sources of income are not new, pointing to the alleged paid appearances he has been doing for over a decade.

“If you looked at my tax returns, which maybe we could talk about in this debate.”

When Vandehei asked Trump Jr. if he would release his tax returns, he agreed on one condition.

“If we do it both, 100%. Let’s talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it. Let’s make it happen.”

According to a source close to Trump Jr., his challenge is a direct response to Biden allies threatening him and his siblings earlier this week

On #AxiosOnHBO this evening, @DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to his dad telling him to tone it down on Twitter: "I learned it by watching you." pic.twitter.com/zeh45Jyv82 — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2020

TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, responded to Trump Jr.’s comments, noting that it’s “hard to believe” Trump Jr.’s commitment to releasing his tax returns in light of his father still refusing to release his own.

Per Axios, Republicans are preparing for Capitol Hill investigations into Hunter, which Democrats claim is an attempt to harm his father’s chances against the president in the fall, should he clinch the Democratic nomination.

As reported by RealClearPolitics, Democratic adviser Tim O’Brien recently hinted that Michael Bloomberg would back a “scorched earth response” response against Trump’s children if the president and his team go after Hunter Biden.

“I think it’s an important moment for the American people to be woke about how rampant the financial conflicts of interest are among Trump’s children and the president himself,” he said to Joy Reid on AM Joy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is currently no evidence to supporter the claim that Hunter engaged in corruption while on the board of Burisma.