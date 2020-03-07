Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Works Her Lower Abs In Figure-Hugging Purple Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, March 6, to demonstrate a lower ab workout for her 3.1 million followers.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a tight-fitting white halter top that secured her chest and teased a bit of her toned tummy. She paired the top with high-waisted purple leggings that ended at her ankles and contoured perfectly to every sculpted curve of her hips, backside, and legs. Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The Instagram sensation wore her long, straight blonde tresses up in a ponytail that flowed down her back and left loose strands falling around her face. She added a touch of black mascara and accessorized with sparkly earrings, a silver necklace, and a glitzy ring.

In the four-part post, Ashleigh runs through an exercise circuit that targets her lower abdominal muscles. Each exercise has its own video clip and the camera makes sure to capture all angles of the workout so that Instagram users are certain of the proper form and positioning.

In the first video, the fitness guru demonstrates yoga ball extensions. Holding an enormous turquoise yoga ball between her legs, Ashleigh lays on her back and brings the ball up towards her chest, grabbing it with her arms and extending it backwards over her head.

The second video shows the downward dog/leg pull in. Moving her body into a downward dog position, Ashleigh extends one leg back behind her and pulls it in to her chest then extends it back out, alternating legs. The next move is the reverse crunch variation, which involves laying on the floor with her back and arms flat on the ground while a purple exercise ball is wedged between her backside and the floor. Ashleigh keeps her legs pressed together and brings them up and down.

The final move is the yoga ball roll-in, in which Ashleigh supports her legs on the turquoise yoga ball while the front of her body is supported on her arms. She slowly brings the ball towards her and pushes it back out.

In the caption of the workout post, Ashleigh wishes her followers a Happy Friday and writes that they can give the ab workout a try if they’re up for a challenge. She also tells them how many reps and sets of each exercise they should do.

The Instagram model’s followers loved her lower ab workout, leaving her plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Always killing it!,” one Instagram user wrote.