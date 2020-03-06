Bernie Sanders Floats Idea Of Elizabeth Warren Joining His Administration If He Wins In November

Bernie Sanders could have a place for Elizabeth Warren in his administration if he were to win in November.

Just ahead of Warren’s announcement that she would be dropping out of the Democratic primary, Sanders pushed back on those calling for her to drop out and hinted that she may have a White House post if he defeated Donald Trump. As Talking Points Memo noted, the Vermont senator offered his public support for Warren during an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

Maddow cited a report that Sanders’s campaign had been reaching out to Warren after her poor performance in the Super Tuesday contests left her little hope of winning the nomination. Sanders praised Warren for her hard work and condemned the “ugly, personal attacks” that had been made against Warren and her campaign. A number of Sanders’s supporters took aim at Warren for remaining in the race despite poor finishes in the first four contests, claiming that she was taking votes that could have gone to Sanders on Super Tuesday.

Sanders tried to smooth over the bad feelings and hinted that Warren could play a role in the White House if he wins, though could not yet get into specifics.

“It’s too early to talk about that,” he said. “But certainly I have a lot of respect for Senator Warren and would love to sit down and talk to her about what kind of role she can play in our administration.”

Sanders could also be aiming for an endorsement from Warren, who said she was not ready to stand behind either of the two candidates left in the race. The two have been allies in the U.S. Senate and were among the most progressive candidates for the Democratic nomination. They later tangled during the campaign after a report claiming that Sanders had told Warren he believed a woman could not win against Trump in 2020. Sanders denied saying this, claiming that his remarks were misunderstood.

“What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could,” he said at the time, via The Hill. “Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

After earning frontrunner status with wins in two of the first three contests in the Democratic primary, Sanders saw his fortunes take a sharp turn after former Vice President Joe Biden pulled out a stronger-than-expected win in South Carolina and followed it with a string of upset victories in Super Tuesday contests. The wins left Sanders with a difficult path to the nomination, but still time to make it up as more than half of the delegates have yet to be awarded.