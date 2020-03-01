Joe Biden Calls Chris Wallace ‘Chuck’ After Being Questioned About His Mental Capacity

During an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, former Vice President Joe Biden incorrectly called the host “Chuck” after the 72-year-old television anchor questioned him about his mental capacity.

As reported by Raw Story, Wallace began by noting the gaffes and flubs that have become standard for Biden’s campaign.

“Mr. Vice President, I don’t especially like asking you about this but it is an issue in the campaign, and that has been your sometimes shaky performance on the campaign trail.”

Wallace noted examples of such misstatements in recent days, as well as President Donald Trump‘s criticism of Biden’s mental capacity at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). In response, Biden laughed off the criticism and refrained from saying anything negative about Trump.

“Mr. Vice President, thanks for your time,” Wallace said to conclude the interview.

“Alright, Chuck, thank you very much,” Biden replied.

After being corrected by Wallace, Biden noted that he just spoke with Chuck, appearing to refer to NBC’s Chuck Todd.

As reported by The Hill, Biden spoke with Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, which appears to support Biden’s claim that he talked to the anchor just before filming with Wallace.

On the eve of the South Carolina primary on Saturday, which Biden went on to decisively win, Trump renewed his attacks on the 77-year-old politician. As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the president highlighted Biden’s performance at last week’s Democratic presidential debate, when he claimed that 150 million people had been killed by guns in the United States.

“I said that is a horrible thing, that is the end of his evening, that is the end of his political career,” Trump said. “Then, after the debate, they are saying Joe Biden had a great night last night. I don’t get it.”

Trump went as far as to make an impression of a confused Biden that forgets where he is, capitalizing on the continued criticism of the former Vice President’s mental state. According to Trump, Biden’s continued verbal missteps should have ended his presidential campaign.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden closed his performance at a prior Democratic presidential debate by telling viewers to “go to Joe 30330.” Biden reportedly wanted his supporters to text “JOE” to 30330 but misspoke after many of the other candidates on stage told viewers to visit their website.

In the same debate, Biden referred to former presidential candidate Cory Booker as “president.” The gaffe drew criticism from radio host Charlamagne tha God, who suggested the mistake was rooted in racism.