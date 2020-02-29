Michelle Janavs Daughters Were Shunned After Her Involvement In The College Admissions Scandal

The high school aged daughters of the Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs were 'were shunned by friends, teachers, and classmates.'

The daughters of the Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs have felt the consequences of their mother’s role in the college admissions scandal, lawyers say. The girls, a junior and a senior in high school, felt the heat after the news of the scandal broke, as many of those in their lives turned against them, according to The New York Times.

The girls were students at Sage Hill School, a private school in Newport Coast. It was there that both Janavs and Douglas Hodge, another person charged in connection to this case, served on the school board. They both resigned after the news broke. There was no hiding what had gone on following Janavs’ arrest, due to the high publicity surrounding the case.

As a result, Janavs’ daughters “were shunned by friends, teachers, and classmates,” her lawyers said.

But the turmoil didn’t stop there, at least according to Paul Janavs, Michelle’s husband. He claimed that during her arrest the girls were handcuffed and made to stand barefoot outside.

“While this has been excruciatingly painful and devastating for Michelle, it has been equally painful for our family. There have been too many days during the past eleven months during which I held both of my daughters in my arms as they cried out of a broad combination of emotions including anger at their mother, sorrow and great anxiety about her fate.”

The girls were banned from special school events like prom and even their own graduation. While the oldest of the two girls was permitted to receive her diploma, she and her sister were required to complete the rest of their school work at home. It was determined that the youngest of the two was not aware that her mother had cheated to help get her into college, although it is not clear how much if anything the oldest daughter knew.

Janavs admitted to paying $300,000 total in bribery funds to unfairly benefit both of her two daughters in college admissions process. Her initial bribe was $100,000 which was to have someone else take her daughter’s ACT exam for her. The second bribe was $200,000 and it was used to falsely present her daughter as a beach volleyball recruit for the University of Southern California. Once everything came to light, her acceptance was taken back and she will not be allowed to apply to the school in the future.

This past week, Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison for her role in this case, as The Inquisitr previously reported.