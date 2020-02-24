Majority of New Yorkers Believe Michael Bloomberg Is The Best Candidate To Defeat Donald Trump

On Monday, a new poll released by Siena College shows that the majority of New Yorkers (62 percent) believe President Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020. This belief is consistent across party lines — with 81 percent of Republicans, 73 percent of Independents, and 48 percent of Democrats saying the sitting president will serve a second term in office.

Billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg emerged as the candidate who has the best chance of beating Trump, according to 33 percent of Democrats. Bloomberg is followed by democratic socialist Bernie Sanders at 22 percent, former vice president Joe Biden at 16 percent, and the other three candidates — Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg — in the single digits.

“Not surprisingly, Bloomberg has the best chance according to older voters, with whom he scores higher on favorability, and Sanders has the best chance according to younger voters, who overwhelmingly view him favorably,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement..

Even so, Democrats indicated they would still vote for a Democratic candidate — more specifically, the poll found that registered Democratic voters in New York will support any candidate who is not Trump. Just over half said they would favor a candidate whose platform and ideology best aligns with their own personal values, while 45 percent said they would vote for the candidate best poised to defeat Trump at the ballot box.

“Thirty-six weeks out, it does not appear that the Democrats’ winning streak in presidential contests in New York — solid since Ronald Regan’s re-election in 1984 — is in jeopardy. All six leading Democratic candidates currently lead Trump by double digits,” said Greenberg.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

While New York Democrats might believe Bloomberg — the world’s eighth richest man, with a net worth of $63.7 billion — is best poised to win the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders still leads in the polls both in New York (25 percent) and nationally (28 percent). Bloomberg follows at a close second, with 21 percent support in New York.

He fares slightly worse in national polls, placing fourth with 13 percent support and behind Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (19 percent) and Joe Biden (17 percent).

New York is often regarded as a solidly blue state. In fact, just over 50 percent of registered voters are Democrat, 22.7 percent are Republican, and 21.3 percent are unaffiliated with any party, according to the Gotham Gazette.

Apparently, New Yorkers aren’t alone in their thinking. A CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday showed that 65 percent of voters believe Trump will either “definitely” or “probably” win re-election in 2020, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The remaining 35 percent said he will “definitely not” win or he will “probably not” win.