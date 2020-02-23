Barack Obama Administration Whistleblower Found Dead With ‘Gunshot Wound’ To Chest, Says Report

Philip Haney, a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official who blew that whistle on his agency during Barack Obama‘s administration, has been found dead in Plymouth, California, on Friday, The Washington Examiner reported.

The publication reports that it received confirmation from the Amador County Sheriff’s office that Haney was found Friday morning at 10:12 a.m. near Highway 124 and Highway 16 in The Golden State.

Haney, who has been missing since February 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest that reportedly “appears” to be “self-inflicted.”

The sheriff’s office issued a statement on the death and confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

“Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.”

As reported by Breitbart, Republican Rep. Steve King claims that Haney would not have taken his own life. According to King, Haney possessed information that he allegedly considered an insurance policy in the case of his death.

“Phil Haney was a friend & patriot. He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups,” King tweeted on Saturday. “He insured his life by archiving data that incriminated the highest levels of the Obama administration. Phil Haney didn’t kill himself. RIP, Phil.”

Per NOQ Report, Haney allegedly told multiple people that if he were to be found dead, “it wasn’t suicide.”

Whistleblower Philip Haney, fmr Dept of Homeland Security employe, has a shocking revelation…https://t.co/F0lQsr96Sy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 11, 2015

The Washington Examiner reports that Haney was planning on publishing a sequel to his book, See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad. The new book was to document alleged problems within the Obama administration. However, the publication also claims that unnamed sources said Haney was considering a return to work at the DHS.

Before he began working with the DHS in 2002, Haney worked as a scientist in the Middle East and studied Arabic culture and language during his time in the country, Fox News reported. He began at the DHS as a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture officer and was eventually promoted to its Advanced Targeting Team.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney previously spoke on author Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast and touched on Obama administration whistleblowers, who allegedly fear speaking out even off the record.

Gibney is behind films such as Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, and We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.