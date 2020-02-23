Joe Giudice Says He Knew His Marriage Was Over When Teresa Wouldn’t Sleep With Him In Italy

Joe Giudice recently posted to his Instagram account that an upcoming moment on the Real Housewives of New Jersey is when he knew that his marriage to Teresa Guidice was over.

The couple has been married for 20 years and they share four children, but after being separated while serving their respective time behind bars for fraud, their marriage began to fall apart. Still, according to Us Weekly, Joe wasn’t sure that things were over until Teresa and the girls visited him in Italy, where he was deported after serving his sentence.

Joe explained that he knew things were over when Teresa told him that she didn’t want to sleep with him.

The clip from the show shows Joe and Teresa chatting about where she would sleep while visiting. The couple is seen surveying the beds in their hotel room, trying to figure out sleeping arrangements.

“Were you expecting to sleep with me?” Teresa asks Joe.

“I mean, we got 20 years in our marriage,” Joe replies.

“We haven’t been together in almost four years, so it’s like kinda weird, right?” Teresa responded. “I don’t know. I mean, it’s been a long time, you know? You need to, like, slow it down.”

Joe leaves the room, saying that the trip might end in a shift in their relationship.

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected,” he said. “This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away.”

He went on to say that he believes the moment should have been private and he was caught off guard by her response. He concluded that his focus now is on his four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa and Joe announced in December 2019 that they were separating after 20 years of marriage. Joe is currently living in Italy while he awaits his deportation appeal.

The couple has faced additional challenges in their marriage after Joe was accused of partying with other women despite still being married to Teresa. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa has said that she expects Joe to move on now that they’re no longer together.

She revealed that she would be willing to hang out with and get to know any woman who Joe gets serious with as a way to ensure that her daughters are emotionally cared for.