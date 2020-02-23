Elizabeth Warren Campaign Says It Raised $14M In Last 10 Days

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s presidential campaign says it raised $14 million in the 10 days before the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses, reports The Hill. The campaign doubled its initial goal of $7 million, despite the fact that Warren is trailing a number of other candidates in both nationwide and state polls.

The fundraising surge came following Warren’s relentless attacks on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Democrats will not win if we have a nominee with a history… of harassing women and supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk…. Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” she said at the Las Vegas debate.

Furthermore, as The Boston Herald reported, Warren is now accepting help from Super PACs. Earlier this week, in a major reversal, she told reporters that she will not disavow the outside group, despite claiming to be opposed to similar initiatives.

Warren’s strong performance at the debate was apparently enough to inspire thousands of Americans to donate to her campaign, but it did not do much to inspire voters in Nevada, where the senator is finishing behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Like all White House hopefuls, Warren delivered a speech after the Nevada caucuses wrapped up. Once again, she ripped into Bloomberg, offering a different attack. Echoing President Donald Trump, Warren mocked Bloomberg’s short stature.

“I want to talk specifically for just a minute at the top about a threat that is coming our way. And it’s a big threat — not a tall one, but a big one: Michael Bloomberg,” she told a crowd of supporters.

Trump has similarly attacked Bloomberg, whom he has nicknamed “Mini Mike.” The president has also suggested that the billionaire asked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for a “box” to stand on during the debates, in order to appear taller than he actually is.

Once considered one of the leading candidates, the senator plunged in the polls in late 2019, failing to recover since. Despite finishing third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and being poised to finish fifth in Nevada, Warren has not indicated that she intends to drop out of the race.

Warren might be forced out of the race after Super Tuesday, however, especially if she loses in her home state of Massachusetts. In Massachusetts, according to latest polling, Warren and Sanders are neck-and-neck.