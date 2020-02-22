Mike Bloomberg Trolls Donald Trump With Billboards Saying He ‘Cheats At Golf’ And ‘Eats Burnt Steak’

Mike Bloomberg is taking his mockery of Donald Trump to new heights — literally.

The former New York City mayor continued his campaign of trying to get under the president’s skin with trolling by purchasing a series of billboards in Las Vegas and Phoenix with some embarrassing claims, including that Trump “cheats at golf” and “eats burnt steak.” As The Daily Mail reported, Bloomberg’s campaign admitted that the billboards are meant to do nothing more than antagonize Trump, who is notorious for mocking his opponents with far-fetched claims and derisive nicknames.

Bloomberg’s billboard purchases were scheduled to coincide on the same day Trump was holding rallies in each of those cities, and the one in Nevada comes just ahead of the state’s caucus on Saturday.

“Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him,” the campaign wrote at Twitter.

There is evidence behind both of the claims that Bloomberg made. Those around Trump have long claimed that he cheats at golf, both by employing his caddy to physically move his ball to better spots on the course and by reporting sometimes-unbelievable scores. A book published last year by sports writer Rick Reilly called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump noted that he claims to have a 2.8 handicap — for comparison, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, who many consider the greatest golfer of all time, has a handicap of 3.7. Reilly said this is “a lie that’s so over-the-top Crazytown, it loses all credibility among golfers the second it’s out of his mouth.”

Trump is also well-known for his preference for well-done steaks that he dips in ketchup as he eats.

Bloomberg purchased other billboards pointing out that Trump lost the popular vote and that a portion of his supposedly impenetrable border wall recently fell over in high winds.

The trolling seems to have caught the attention of Trump, who has frequently taken to Twitter to hit Bloomberg in a number of areas, including his height. Bloomberg was also attacked by the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who slammed the former New York City mayor’s performance in his first presidential debate this week.

“Mike Bloomberg can buy a lot, but you can’t buy personality, you can’t buy wit,” he said, via Newsweek. “It’s not that he didn’t know these questions were coming, it is just that he still doesn’t know how to answer them.”